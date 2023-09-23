Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has "no complaints'" over Rodri's red card for violent conduct in their 2-0 win against Nottingham Forest.

REPORT: Manchester City 2-0 Nottingham Forest

Watch highlights of Saturday's Premier League action on Match Of The Day on Saturday 23 September at 22:30 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.

