Chelsea 0-1 Aston Villa: Unai Emery pleased with improved away performance
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Aston Villa boss Unai Emery says he is pleased with how his side competed away from home in their 1-0 win against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
MATCH REPORT: Chelsea 0-1 Aston Villa
Watch highlights of Sunday's Premier League action on Match Of The Day 2 on Sunday 24 September at 22:30 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.
Available to UK users only.