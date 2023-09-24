Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta says his team "lacked composure" and need to be more "ruthless" during their 2-2 draw against north London rivals Tottenham at Emirates Stadium.

MATCH REPORT: Arsenal 2-2 Tottenham

Watch highlights of Sunday's Premier League action on Match Of The Day 2 on Sunday 24 September at 22:30 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.

Available to UK users only.