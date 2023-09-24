Arsenal 2-2 Tottenham: Ange Postecoglou pleased by 'courage & bravery' of Spurs
Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou says his team's reaction to twice come back from a goal down at Arsenal was "first class".
MATCH REPORT: Arsenal 2-2 Tottenham
