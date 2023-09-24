Brighton 3-1 Bournemouth: Andoni Iraola says Cherries have to compete better
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola says his side have to "compete better" in order to win games, following their 3-1 defeat by Brighton.
REPORT: Brighton & Hove Albion 3-1 Bournemouth
Watch highlights of Sunday's Premier League action on Match Of The Day 2 on Sunday 24 September at 22:30 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.
Available to UK users only.