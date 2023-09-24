Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom says he is "upset" with his side's "unacceptable" second-half performance in their 8-0 defeat by Newcastle.

MATCH REPORT: Sheffield United 0-8 Newcastle United

Watch highlights of Sunday's Premier League action on Match Of The Day 2 on Sunday 24 September at 22:30 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.

Available to UK users only.