Reading supporters throw tennis balls onto the pitch

Reading supporters threw tennis balls onto the pitch in protest over the club's ownership during their 2-1 win against Bolton in League One on Saturday.

The pressure group 'Sell Before We Dai' organised the protest that interrupted the game for two minutes during the first half whilst stewards cleared the tennis balls.

The club's owner Dai Yongge has come under increasing scrutiny in recent months after the Royals were relegated from the Championship.

The club has become trapped in a cycle of English Football League points deductions and transfer embargoes for breaching EFL finance and sustainability rules.

Reading's owners say Mr Dai remains fully committed to the club.