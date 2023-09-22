A new competition for women's international football in Europe, the Uefa Nations League is about to kick-off, but how does it work?

The teams play each other home and away from September to December, with the standings at the end of the stage determining promotion and relegation between the leagues, as well as qualification for the Women's Nations League finals.

The Nations League will also affect qualification for Euro 2025, which will be held in Switzerland. Watch the video to learn more.