Much of the debate ahead of the north London derby surrounds who will start in goal for Arsenal. Aaron Ramsdale began the season between the sticks, but David Raya has replaced him for their last two games.

Former Aberdeen goalkeeper-turned-goalkeeping coach David Preece tells The Football News Show why football needs to change its mindset around goalkeepers and how Raya is the type of player Arsenal wanted Ramsdale to become.

