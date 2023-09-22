Football Focus' Alex Scott sits down with Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard to discuss his new contract as he looks ahead to their Premier League derby with rivals Tottenham.

Watch the full interview on Football Focus at 12:00 BST on Saturday 23 September on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.

Available to UK users only.

