Aston Villa 6-1 Brighton: Unai Emery praises Ollie Watkins after hat-trick
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery praises the "commitment and desire" of striker Ollie Watkins, who scored his second hat-trick of the season in a 6-1 win against Brighton.
MATCH REPORT: Watkins scores hat-trick as Villa thump Brighton
Watch highlights of Saturday's Premier League action on Match of the Day on Saturday 30 September at 22:30 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.
