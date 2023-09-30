Luton Town manager Rob Edwards says the pressure is "off our backs" after his side secured the first Premiere League win in their history with a 2-1 win at Everton.

MATCH REPORT: Luton beat Everton to claim first Premier League win

Watch highlights of Saturday's Premier League action on Match of the Day on Saturday 30 September at 22:30 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.

Available to UK users only.