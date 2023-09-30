Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 Manchester City: Gary O'Neil thrilled to beat 'best team in the world'
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Wolves boss Gary O'Neil says it is "massive" to beat a team like Manchester City after their 2-1 home win.
MATCH REPORT: Wolves shock Man City to end perfect league start
Watch highlights of Saturday's Premier League action on Match of the Day on Saturday 30 September at 22:30 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.
Available to UK users only.