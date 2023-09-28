Erol Bulut challenges Cardiff players to step up after Aaron Ramsey injury
Boss Erol Bulut has challenged his Cardiff City players to “show themselves” and cover for the injured Aaron Ramsey over the next few weeks.
The midfielder has been ruled out for three weeks with a knee injury which could see him miss Wales’ crucial October qualifier against Croatia in Cardiff.
But after winning their last two Championship games without their star player, Bulut wants the team to continue to cover for his absence.