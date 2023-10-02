Wrexham AFC striker Rosie Hughes hopes signing as a semi-professional means she can spend more time playing football, but she will not be giving up her job as a prison officer.

Hughes works at HMP Berwyn in Wrexham while also starring for the city's women's football team.

She counts Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney among her biggest fans and often gets recognised in the street.

BBC Sport Wales went to meet her on shift at HMP Berwyn