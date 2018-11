David Coulthard, a 13-time race winner in Formula One, is set to perform a demonstration run through the streets of Belfast.

The Scottish driver previously brought the show run to the Northern Irish capital in 2010 and returns this week with the same car Sebastian Vettel used to win the 2012 F1 championship.

"I've been retired 10 years but it is still a buzz to get back into the car," said the former Williams, McLaren and Red Bull driver.