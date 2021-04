Watch the BBC's "Grand Prix" programme from the 1979 French Grand Prix at Dijon as Jean-Pierre Jabouille scores the first win for a car powered by a turbocharged engine, while Gilles Villeneuve battles Rene Arnoux over the final three laps in a duel considered by many to be the most exciting ever in Formula One.

First broadcast July 1st 1979.

