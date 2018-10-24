Whitmarsh and Domenicali united in Red Bull chase

McLaren team principal Martin Whitmarsh and Ferrari team boss Stefano Domenicali are agree the German Grand Prix was "an extraordinary race", as McLaren's Lewis Hamilton beats Ferrari's Fernando Alonso to the chequered flag at the Nurburgring.

Domenicalli had kind words for his McLaren counterpart after the race, saying the pressure Whitmarsh had come under recently was "not right."

The two team chiefs are also united in their belief that, with nine races remaining, both McLaren and Ferrari are well placed to challenge Red Bull's early-season dominance.

