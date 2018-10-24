Ahead of the Korean Grand Prix, McLaren's Lewis Hamilton admits he has not "been doing the job" and says it will take time for him to recover from what has been a difficult season.

The 26-year-old has been involved in several controversial incidents and finished a distant fifth in last weekend's Japanese Grand Prix, while team-mate Jenson Button won the race.

Hamilton is unable to explain why his form has been so poor but says he hopes to learn from "human errors" and that he will never give up.

