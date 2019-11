Ferrari must be "more aggressive" and "more creative" if they are to return to the top in Formula 1, according to their two-time world champion Fernando Alonso.

Ferrari have only won one race in 2011, the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, and Alonso is keen to add to the two world championships he won for Renault in 2005 and 2006, revealing he is "optimistic" the Scuderia will improve their performance next season.

