Williams 'delighted' with win

Sir Frank Williams tells BBC Sport's Eddie Jordan he is "delighted" following Pastor Maldonado's dramatic victory in the Spanish Grand Prix.

Williams jokes that the "English don't get emotional" after the result , praising his team's dedication to developing their latest car after suffering their worst-ever season in 2011.

The Williams team last lasted victory at the final race of 2004 with Juan Pablo Montoya, with Maldonado's win coming less than a month after Sir Frank's 70th birthday.

