Spain's Fernando Alonso wins a dramatic European Grand Prix in Valencia after world champion Sebastian Vettel retires having led from the start.

The Ferrari driver started 11th and fought his way up the field before taking third after a pit-stop problem for Lewis Hamilton, passing Romain Grosjean on the restart and seeing leader Sebastian Vettel retire on lap 34.

Lotus's Kimi Raikkonen was second, while Hamilton crashed with two laps to go, hit by Williams's Pastor Maldonado.

Mercedes's Michael Schumacher finished third - his first podium since his comeback in 2010.

