Only six cars take part in the 2005 US Grand Prix at Indianapolis due to a row over tyres.

Michelin had advised its seven teams not to race without changes to the track because of the tyre failure that lead Ralf Schumacher to smash into a wall in Friday practice. When last-ditch talks failed, the cars using Michelin tyres pulled into the pits after the warm-up lap - leaving Ferrari's Michael Schumacher to take the victory.

Formula 1 returns to the US this weekend when Austin's brand new Circuit of the Americas welcomes the sport.

Available to UK users only.