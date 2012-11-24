Gutierrez ready for F1 challenge

  • From the section Formula 1

Esteban Gutierrez says he is "ready to take the challenge" of being a Formula 1 driver after signing for Sauber for the 2013 season.

The 21-year old Mexican admits he needs to remain "very realistic" about his chances of success early on in his F1 career, but is nevertheless "excited" to be replacing compatriot Sergio Perez at the Swiss outfit.

Perez is switching to McLaren for 2013, with Force India's Nico Hulkenberg partnering Gutierrez at Sauber and Dutchman Robin Frijns also joining the team as a reserve driver.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Top Stories

Collage of Lance Armstrong, Oscar Pistorius, Alberto Salazar, Sepp Blatter, Caster Semenya, Steve Smith
  • From the section Sport
Bobby Madley
  • From the section Football
Fallon Sherrock
  • From the section Darts
Jadon Sancho, Paul Pogba and Gareth Bale
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Gerwyn Price
  • From the section Darts
  • Comments
That Peter Crouch Podcast
  • From the section Football