Vettel and Webber - best of enemies

  • From the section Formula 1

BBC Sport takes a look at the rivalry between Red Bull team-mates Sebastian Vettel and Mark Webber after Vettel ignored team orders to pass Webber and win the Malaysian Grand Prix.

for causing the latest in a series of incidents between the pair, who have had a fractious relationship since an infamous coming-together at the 2010 Turkish Grand Prix.

Since they became team-mates in 2009, Vettel has won the World Championship three times, with Webber taking nine wins to Vettel's 26.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Top Stories

Dina Asher-Smith wins 100m World Championships silver
Dina Asher-Smith, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Marie-Josee Ta Lou celebrate after the women's 100m final at the World Championships
  • From the section Athletics
  • Comments
Jamie Vardy celebrates scoring for Leicester against Newcastle
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
hamilton
  • From the section Formula 1
  • Comments
Warren Gatland congratulates Wales prop Wyn Jones after Wales beat Australia
Dina Asher-Smith
Video