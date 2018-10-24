BBC Sport takes a look at the rivalry between Red Bull team-mates Sebastian Vettel and Mark Webber after Vettel ignored team orders to pass Webber and win the Malaysian Grand Prix.

for causing the latest in a series of incidents between the pair, who have had a fractious relationship since an infamous coming-together at the 2010 Turkish Grand Prix.

Since they became team-mates in 2009, Vettel has won the World Championship three times, with Webber taking nine wins to Vettel's 26.

