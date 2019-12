Fernando Alonso says he hopes he has given his home fans a lot to cheer about after he impressively won the Spanish Grand Prix at the Circuit de Catalunya.

Kimi Raikkonen was second for Lotus while Alonso's team-mate Felipe Massa rounded off a great day for Ferrari finishing third.

This was Alonso's second victory of the year and the win moves the Spaniard into third place in the drivers' championship.

