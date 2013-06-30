Dramatic tyre failures hit British GP

Several drivers suffer dramatic tyre failures during the British Grand Prix, with Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton's happening after seven laps while he was leading the race.

Ferrari's Felipe Massa and Jean-Eric Vergne of Toro Rosso and McLaren's Sergio Perez all suffered the same fate but the skill of the drivers prevented any serious accidents.

Afterwards several drivers complained that the tyre failure was unacceptable, while BBC F1 technical expert Gary Anderson suggests that some of the tyre damage could have been caused by a high kerb.

