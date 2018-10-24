Nigel Mansell pays tribute to legendary Formula 1 commentator Murray Walker on his 90th birthday.

The 1992 world champion pays a glowing tribute to Walker, describing him as "an icon in motorsport" and "a legend in his lifetime".

Walker recently described Mansell as the most daring driver in the history of the sport.

