Sergio Perez says he "doesn't regret anything" after being let go by McLaren, and reveals he already "has some options" for 2014.

The 23-year old Mexican will be replaced by Danish rookie Kevin Magnussen, son of former Stewart driver Jan Magnussen, who also drove for McLaren in the 1995 Pacific Grand Prix.

Team boss Martin Whitmarsh has revealed he is trying to help Perez find a drive in Formula 1 next season, and has recommended him to both Lotus and Force India.

