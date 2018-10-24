Daniel Ricciardo and Sebastian Vettel give their thoughts after the world champion seemed to ignore team orders by saying "tough luck" when asked to let the Australian past him.

Ricciardo says it is the first he has heard about it when asked, but feels it was something that was said in "the heat of battle" and is not worried by it.

Vettel says he was surprised to get the call to move out of the way for his team-mate but eventually did so after realising they were on different race strategies.

