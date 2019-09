The BBC F1 team remember five of Ayrton Senna's greatest drives on the 20th anniversary of the Brazilian's death.

David Coulthard, Allan McNish, Lee McKenzie, Tom Clarkson and Andrew Benson each pick their favourite race from Senna's illustrious career.

The action includes his first ever win in Portugal during 1985 and his sensational victory at the 1993 European Grand Prix at Donington.

Available to UK users only.