Australian Daniel Ricciardo always had the "belief" that he would succeed at Red Bull, following his impressive start to the season.

The 24-year-old has out-qualified team-mate Sebastian Vettel in all but one of the season's five races and hopes to "not get caught up in the in-team battle".

Ricciardo stands fifth in the drivers' standings after five races of the season, claiming his first podium for Red Bull in Spain.

