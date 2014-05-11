Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo on flying start to his season
Australian Daniel Ricciardo always had the "belief" that he would succeed at Red Bull, following his impressive start to the season.
The 24-year-old has out-qualified team-mate Sebastian Vettel in all but one of the season's five races and hopes to "not get caught up in the in-team battle".
Ricciardo stands fifth in the drivers' standings after five races of the season, claiming his first podium for Red Bull in Spain.
