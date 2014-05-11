Watch highlights as Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton wins his fourth race in a row this season in Spain and claims top spot in the drivers' championship.

Nico Rosberg was second, just 0.6s behind his team-mate, while Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo finished third at the Circuit de Catalunya.

Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel took fourth after a superb recovery drive from 15th, finishing ahead of Williams' Valtteri Bottas and the Ferraris of Fernando Alonso and Kimi Raikkonen.

Available to UK users only.