Four-time world champion Alain Prost feels that the championship battle between Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg could go down to the wire after Hamilton moved to the top of the drivers' championship after a fourth straight win.

But, Prost says that if Rosberg is to beat Hamilton then he needs to become more aggressive and go all out to get pole position to win more races.

Former McLaren and Ferrari driver Prost says it is "sad" that his old teams have not improved this season and feels it could be a while before both are winning again.

