Watch highlights as Ferrari's Fernando Alonso heads Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes to set the pace in a rain-disrupted second practice at Monaco.

The Spaniard beat Hamilton by 0.419 seconds in a frantic final 10 minutes of dry running after heavy rain disrupted the session.

Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel was third, with Toro Rosso's Jean-Eric Vergne fourth ahead of the Williams of Valtteri Bottas and Force India's Sergio Perez.

Available to UK users only.