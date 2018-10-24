BBC Sport looks at the battle between Mercedes team-mates Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg during the first six races of the 2014 Formula 1 season.

The pair have finished first and second in every race so far, except the opening race in Australia, when Hamilton retired early on with a misfiring engine.

The rivalry between the two intensified during qualifying at Monaco, when a mistake from Rosberg meant Hamilton could not complete his final lap and thus secured Rosberg's pole. Despite an investigation Rosberg was cleared of any wrongdoing.

Available to UK users only.