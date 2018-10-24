Hamilton v Rosberg: 'It's a war zone'

  • From the section Formula 1

BBC Sport looks at the battle between Mercedes team-mates Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg during the first six races of the 2014 Formula 1 season.

The pair have finished first and second in every race so far, except the opening race in Australia, when Hamilton retired early on with a misfiring engine.

The rivalry between the two intensified during qualifying at Monaco, when a mistake from Rosberg meant Hamilton could not complete his final lap and thus secured Rosberg's pole. Despite an investigation Rosberg was cleared of any wrongdoing.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Top Stories

Chelsea goal
Tony Rowe
Georginio Wijnaldum and Virgil van Dijk celebrate
Granit Xhaka
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Francis Ngannou
Video
Los Angeles Chargers