BBC Sport takes a look back at some of the biggest and most spectacular crashes of the 2014 Formula 1 season so far.

It is testament to the levels of safety and protection in modern Formula 1 cars that no one was seriously injured in any of these accidents, even with some drivers suffering impact forces of up to 47G.

The 2014 F1 season resumes at Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium from Friday 22 August, live across the BBC.

Available to UK users only