Daniel Ricciardo wins the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps as Mercedes team-mates Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton collide.

Rosberg, who recovered to finish second to extend his world championship lead to 29 points, punctured Hamilton's left rear tyre when he hit the back of his team-mate's car on Lap Two, while the Englishman eventually retired.

The victory is Ricciardo's third in six races, while his Red Bull team-mate, four-times world champion Sebastian Vettel, is yet to even lead a race in 2014.

Available to UK users only.