Williams driver Valtteri Bottas performs some clay shooting challenges in the company of BBC Sport's Tom Clarkson.

Bottas was introduced to the sport of clay shooting by his Williams race engineer Jonathan Eddolls, who says the Finnish driver was already better than him the first time he picked up a rifle.

Bottas has finished on the podium four times this year, coming third in Austria and Belgium and second in Great Britain and Germany.

Available to UK users only.