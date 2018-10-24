Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen tells BBC Sport's Tom Clarkson who his best friend is in Formula 1 and reveals his signature dish when cooking.

The 2007 world champion admits 2014 has "not been the best year" for him as he has struggled with the handling of his Ferrari, with his best result so far a fourth-place finish at the Belgian Grand Prix.

Finland's Raikkonen will have a new team-mate in 2015, with four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel set to join from Red Bull Racing.

