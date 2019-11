Daniel Ricciardo heads out on a mountain bike with BBC F1 pit-lane reporter Tom Clarkson to talk about his first season at Red Bull.

The Australian driver says he was always confident in his abilities and wasn't worried about beating a host of big names to get the second seat at Red Bull.

Ricciardo also talks about the "animal" within him that comes out during races and says he is enjoying the new turbo-era of Formula 1.

Available to UK users only.