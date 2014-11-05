Classic F1 deciders: Hill's heartbreak

In the build-up to this season's F1 finale in Abu Dhabi, BBC Sport looks back at five of the best season-deciding races in Formula 1 history.

Watch highlights of the battle between Michael Schumacher and Damon Hill at the final round of the 1994 world championship in Australia.

With the world championship delicately poised, an infamous collision between the Benetton and Williams in Adelaide would decide the outcome of the world championship.

