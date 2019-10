Archive: Watch highlights as Lewis Hamilton clinches his second drivers' world championship with a comfortable victory in the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Hamilton, who qualified second to Mercedes team-mate and title rival Nico Rosberg, took the lead at the start and controlled the race thereafter.

His task was made easier when Rosberg, who Hamilton was keeping at arm's length, suffered a car problem meaning he limped home in 14th place.

