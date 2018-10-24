Ferrari lure 'too powerful for Vettel'

  • From the section Formula 1

Christian Horner says he understands Sebastian Vettel's decision to leave Red Bull Racing, as the "lure of Ferrari for any driver is immensely powerful."

Vettel has signed a three-year deal with Ferrari following Fernando Alonso's exit from the Italian team, ending a relationship with Red Bull's motorsport programme that had been in place since the German was 12 years old.

Vettel won four world championships with the Milton Keynes-based outfit between 2010 and 2013, becoming only the fourth man in history to do so.

Top videos

Top Stories

England and Tottenham striker Harry Kane
Patrick Day
  • From the section Boxing
George Ford
  • From the section Rugby Union
  • Comments
Man Utd striker Marcus Rashford, Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen, Arsenal defender Sokratis and Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Paul Pogba
  • From the section Football
Brooks Koepka equalled McIlroy's tally of four majors by successfully defending his US PGA title in May
  • From the section Golf