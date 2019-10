The BBC TV and Radio 5 live F1 teams offer their predictions before the 2015 Formula 1 season, which starts with this weekend's Australian Grand Prix.

Lee McKenzie gathers the thoughts of Ben Edwards, Allan McNish, Tom Clarkson, Jennie Gow, Jack Nicholls and James Allen about who will be crowned champion, and whether the dominant Mercedes team can be stopped.

Watch the BBC F1 preview show on BBC iPlayer