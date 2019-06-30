BBC Sport's Ben Edwards and Lee McKenzie give the lowdown on every team and driver on the Formula 1 grid in 2015.

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel has made the switch from Red Bull to Ferrari, while the all-conquering Mercedes line-up of Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg remains unchanged.

Toro Rosso field perhaps the most interesting driver line-up, with 17-year old Max Verstappen paired with another rookie - last season's Formula Renault 3.5 Series Champion Carlos Sainz.

