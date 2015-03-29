Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg ready for Ferrari 'battle'
Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg say they are ready to "battle" with Ferrari after Sebastian Vettel's shock victory at the Malaysian Grand Prix.
Vettel won a strategic battle in Sepang as Mercedes struggled with tyre degradation in the tropical heat.
The performance of Ferrari and Vettel was a wake-up call for both Mercedes, with the German manufacturer having dominated the sport since the start of last season.
