Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg say they are ready to "battle" with Ferrari after Sebastian Vettel's shock victory at the Malaysian Grand Prix.

Vettel won a strategic battle in Sepang as Mercedes struggled with tyre degradation in the tropical heat.

The performance of Ferrari and Vettel was a wake-up call for both Mercedes, with the German manufacturer having dominated the sport since the start of last season.

Available to UK users only.