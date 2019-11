Watch an alternative take on the weekend's Formula 1 action as Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel beats Mercedes pair Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg to a shock win in Malaysia.

An 'awkward tattoo' moment with Ferrari team principle Maurizio Arrivabene also features, as well as the best overtakes and ice creams all round as the extreme weather takes hold.

Watch all the reaction to the Malaysian Grand Prix on the Formula 1 Forum.

Available to UK users only.