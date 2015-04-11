Lewis Hamilton says Ferrari can still "pose a threat" to Mercedes despite he and team-mate Nico Rosberg locking out the front row ahead of the Chinese Grand Prix.

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel qualified third after his surprise win in Malaysia, and says he wants to "put them under pressure" from the start in Shanghai.

Also giving their thoughts on qualifying are Rosberg, Felipe Massa, Valtteri Bottas, Jenson Button, Fernando Alonso and Will Stevens.

