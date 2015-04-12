Mercedes driver Nico Rosberg claims team-mate Lewis Hamilton "compromised my race massively" during the Chinese Grand Prix, as Hamilton led Rosberg to a one-two.

The German felt Hamilton was driving unnecessarily slowly during the race, backing him up into the chasing Ferrari of Sebastian Vettel.

Rosberg says his team-mate was "just thinking about himself", but Hamilton believes it is "absolutely not the case" that he was slowing down deliberately and is "not quite sure" what Rosberg's "problem" is.

